Upgrade Your GTA 6 Gaming With These Great TV And Monitor Deals
by
Paul Lilly
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Monday, August 31, 2026, 10:05 AM EDT
Almost all of the discussion surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has been centered on a barrage of leaks and performance expectations. However, as players gear up for Rockstar's return to Vice City, ensuring your setup can handle vibrant HDR landscapes and ultra-fast 4K visuals is step one. Whether you play on a couch or at a desktop, several types of displays are on sale right now.
High-Refresh Desktop Gaming Monitors
All indications at the moment point to GTA VI targeting 30 frames per second at launch, and it is unclear if 60 fps will become a reality for the PlayStation 5 Pro (we doubt it) or perhaps down the line. Either way, if you are shopping for a gaming monitor, there is no reason to go with a low refresh rate, even if looking at OLED models.
Case in point, LG's 34-inch UltraGear 34GX90SA-W OLED monitor with a fast 240Hz native refresh rate is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (36% off). That is not quite an all-time low price, though it's not far off either.
This is an excellent display built around a curved (800R) OLED panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, 275 nits of typical brightness, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness for HDR visuals. So in other words, it's both fast and bright.
It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium model with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible certification to boot, so you can eliminate any worries of screen tearing while gaming on your console or PC.
If you prefer to game on a TV instead of a monitor, there are lots of options, including some that are on sale for all-time low prices. One of them is the 65-inch Hisense U7 mini LED TV (65U7SG)—it's a 2026 model and it's on sale for $847.99 at Amazon.
Our friends at Rtings put this model through its paces and came away generally impressed. Its a mid-range model that performs really well in just about every area, with the site calling it a "great TV for gaming" due to its VRR support, native 165Hz refresh rate, and full-bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity across all four ports. The site also notes that switching to Game Mode does not impact the picture quality, "and the local dimming feature works just as well in this mode as it does out of it."
Also notable is that it supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+, and taps into the Google TV platform to handle smart chores. Alternatively, you can snag the 65-inch Hisense 65U7SF that runs on Amazon's Fire TV platform for $849.99 at Amazon (15% off).