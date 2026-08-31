Upgrade Your GTA 6 Gaming With These Great TV And Monitor Deals

LG 34GX90SA-W 34-inch Ultragear OLED Monitor - Image: LG

Almost all of the discussion surrounding Grand Theft Auto VI has been centered on a barrage of leaks and performance expectations . However, as players gear up for Rockstar's return to Vice City, ensuring your setup can handle vibrant HDR landscapes and ultra-fast 4K visuals is step one. Whether you play on a couch or at a desktop, several types of displays are on sale right now.

High-Refresh Desktop Gaming Monitors

All indications at the moment point to GTA VI targeting 30 frames per second at launch, and it is unclear if 60 fps will become a reality for the PlayStation 5 Pro (we doubt it) or perhaps down the line. Either way, if you are shopping for a gaming monitor, there is no reason to go with a low refresh rate, even if looking at OLED models.





LG's 34-inch UltraGear 34GX90SA-W OLED monitor with a fast 240Hz native refresh rate is on sale for $699.99 at Amazon (36% off). That is not quite an all-time low price, though it's not far off either. Case in point,with a fast 240Hz native refresh rate is on sale for. That is not quite an all-time low price, though it's not far off either.





This is an excellent display built around a curved (800R) OLED panel with a 3440x1440 resolution, 275 nits of typical brightness, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness for HDR visuals. So in other words, it's both fast and bright.





It's also an AMD FreeSync Premium model with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible certification to boot, so you can eliminate any worries of screen tearing while gaming on your console or PC.





Here are some more monitor deals: