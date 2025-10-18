Upgrade Your Gaming Mouse With Flash Deals Up To 53% Off ASUS, Logitech & More





Amazon is serving up some big discounts on gaming mice from brands like ASUS, Logitech, Razer, and others, with some deals knocking more than half off the MSRP. The more interesting bargains apply to flash deals that will expire by the end of the day, and limited time markdowns where it is anyone's guess how long the reduced price will be in play.





ASUS ROG Harpe Ace Aim Lab Edition, which is on sale for $70.49 at Amazon (save $79.50 over MSRP). The caveat is that you have to op for white colorway. ASUS also offers a black model and that one is on sale too, albeit it's priced at $86.44 for a 42% markdown. One of the biggest discounts we're seeing is a 53% markdown on the, which is on sale for. The caveat is that you have to op for white colorway. ASUS also offers aand that one is on sale too, albeit it's





Color preference aside, the ROG rodent with a long name is a lightweight (54 grams) wireless mouse built primarily for esports. ASUS says it co-developed the "pro-tested" form factor with professional esports gamers to ensure maximum stability and control when flicking and tracking. It's also officially verified for NVIDIA's Reflex Latency Analyzing feature.





The mouse boasts an AimPoint optical sensor with a super-sensitive 36,000 DPI, anti-slip grip tape, mechanical switches that are good for 70 million clicks, RGB lighting, five buttons, and tri-mode connectivity consisting for USB 2.0 (Type-C to Type-A), Bluetooth, and 2.4GHz wireless.





ASUS says the battery life checks in at up to 90 hours without lighting or 69 hours with the default breathing lights effect.













Logitech G Pro X Superlight, which is currently on sale for $94.99 at Amazon (37% off). This is a flash deal with a countdown timer indicating it will expire in wee hours of Sunday morning (ET time). Another discounted rodent geared towards the esports crowd is the, which is currently on sale for. This is a flash deal with a countdown timer indicating it will expire in wee hours of Sunday morning (ET time).





The G Pro X Superlight is equipped with Logitech's awesome Hero 25K sensor with a 25,600 DPI. It also features five programmable buttons, a lightweight design at 63 grams (just a tad more than the ASUS ROG mouse above), PTFE feet for smooth gliding, RGB lighting, a lightweight scroll wheel, and around 70 hours of battery life. There's also a little compartment in the belly of the mouse to store the wireless dongle, should you ever want to take it with you.





Here are a few more gaming mouse deals...