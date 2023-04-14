Ubisoft Plus Subscription Service Finally Lands On Xbox Consoles With These Games
Ubisoft's premium subscription service finally hits Xbox consoles after being announced more than a year ago. Ubisoft+ Multi Access will give Xbox gamers access to titles such as Far Cry 6 and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.
Ubisoft+ is a gaming subscription service that allows gamers to have access to Ubisoft titles, much like Xbox Game Pass. Previously this subscription was limited to PC players. However, it has now been updated to include Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One consoles.
"Partnering with Xbox to launch Ubisoft+ Multi Access on Xbox consoles enhances our subscription offering to provide more value and choice to our players," remarked Ubisoft Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Business Development, Chris Early. "Xbox console players now have access to our worlds through Ubisoft's extensive game library."
While both plans include over 100 Ubisoft titles for PC players, those on Xbox will be limited to just over 60. The good news is that it is only a $3 difference to upgrade from the PC plan to the Multi Access plan. The Multi Access plan also includes select games via Cloud with Luna, making it the ideal plan at $17.99 per month for anyone with an Xbox console.
Some of the more notable titles included with the Multi Access plan are:
- Assassin's Creed franchise
- Far Cry franchise
- Ghost Recon Breakpoint and Wildlands
- Immortals Fenyx Rising
- The Division and Division 2
- Watch Dogs, Watch Dogs 2, and Watch Dogs: Legion
Another perk to the plan is that players will have access to more than just the basic versions of the games, as well as DLCs and in-game perks. Subscribers will also get 10% off any in-game purchases and have access to new titles on day one.
If you would like to see a full list of games available on Xbox, you can view the announcement by Microsoft here. It should also be noted that Ubisoft+ Multi Access is not yet available for Xbox consoles worldwide. So, be sure to make sure you reside in a country where it is available before opting in.