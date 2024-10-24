CATEGORIES
Ubisoft Confirms A Rayman Remake Is In Early Stages, What We Know So Far

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 24, 2024, 01:55 PM EDT
After struggling with some of its latest game releases, Ubisoft is apparently looking to its past, with the company purportedly exploring a potential remake of Rayman. This project is said to be in early development at Ubisoft Milan and Ubisoft Montpelier under the codename "Project Steambot."

These two teams will apparently be bolstered by developers who have come over from the recently disbanded Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown team. It’s great to see members of this team find a new home within Ubisoft, especially after their game won so much critical acclaim. Helping out with this new Rayman effort is a perfect fit for those developers.

Above and top: Rayman Origins (PC)

It isn’t just an old IP that Ubisoft is leaning on for this project, either. Insider Gaming reports that Rayman series creator Michel Ancel is consulting on the project to ensure consistency within the universe. Unfortunately, that same source also reports that Ancel’s participation is drawing criticism internally at Ubisoft after he previously departed the company following allegations of toxic behavior. While on the surface it’s a good idea to have the original creator onboard in some capacity, the baggage Ancel brings might not be worth it if these allegations are accurate.

It seems as if the inability to get out of its own way is Ubisoft’s biggest problem right now. Bringing back Rayman is a great idea, as there’s an opportunity to tap into nostalgia without breaking the bank on a new release given the relatively simple nature of the 2D platforming genre. However, it has potentially sabotaged the project right off the bat by hiring an internally unpopular figure as a consultant, once again assuming that the rumors are accurate.
