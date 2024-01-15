How To Play Ubisoft's Prince Of Persia: The Lost Crown Demo Before Launch
Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, the latest entry into the storied franchise, now has a demo for players to check out before its official release on January 18. The game has been getting favorable reviews from publications that got access to the game earlier this month, with some even going so far as to tag it a possible game of the year contender in 2024.
The game will be available on just about every platform, including prior generation consoles such as the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Ubisoft has set up a page with links to help interested players find the demo on the platform of their choice. Surprisingly, there doesn't seem to be a demo available for the Nintendo Switch. It doesn’t have its own link on Ubisoft’s page, and after searching the eShop we were only able to find pre-order options for the full game.
Regardless of what platform gamers are on they’ll be getting a game that runs well. According to those who have already played the full game, Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown runs excellently across all platforms. Even the Nintendo Switch is seeing the game run at an ideal 60 FPS at 1080p while in docked mode. It shows how much effort Ubisoft put into making this game as good as it can be.
Interested PC gamers will be able to run the game with modest specs. The minimum requirements include an Intel Core i5-4460 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) GPU. The recommended requirements aren't all that demanding either, calling for an Intel Core i7-6700 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) graphics card, alongside 8GB of RAM.
Interested PC gamers will be able to run the game with modest specs. The minimum requirements include an Intel Core i5-4460 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 3 1200 3.1GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, and and NVIDIA GeForce GTX 950 (2GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) GPU. The recommended requirements aren't all that demanding either, calling for an Intel Core i7-6700 3.4GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600 3.2GHz processor paired with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960 (4GB VRAM) or AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (4GB VRAM) graphics card, alongside 8GB of RAM.