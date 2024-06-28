Ubisoft Says It Plans To Release Multiple Assassin's Creed Remakes
Yves Guillemot, CEO of Ubisoft, says that the future of Assassin’s Creed includes remakes of prior titles in the popular franchise. Guillemot says that this will allow Ubisoft to “revisit some of the games we've created in the past and modernize them; there are worlds in some of our older Assassin's Creed games that are still extremely rich.”
It seems as if Guillemot views revisiting the back catalog of Assassin’s Creed is a way to release games in the series more frequently, while keeping things fresh for players. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” said Guillemot. A path forward probably includes releasing a completely new entry followed up by a remake of an older game that will still resonate with the current gaming audience.
The comments come as Ubisoft is currently working on Assassin’s Creed: Shadows, a game that takes place in feudal Japan where players can take on the role of either a powerful samurai or stealthy shinobi. This is an entry into the series different from prior releases, and the type of setting fans of the franchise have been clamoring for. The company is showing that it’s willing to try different things to provide players with new experiences, and a glimpse of what it’s capable of delivering in the future.
Unfortunately, Guillemot doesn’t expand much beyond saying remakes are on the way. Although it’s probably a safe bet that the very first Assassin’s Creed is one gamers can look forward to, as a way to revisit the game that started it all and a homage to an important part of Ubisoft’s history. Other possibilities include the highly rated Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed II and Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag.
Time will tell if Ubisoft is able to deliver games in this franchise at the cadence they want to, most likely on a yearly basis, without burning out players. Are you excited at the prospects? Share your thoughts in the comments.