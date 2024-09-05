Star Wars Outlaws Director Is Disappointed With Early Scores, Vows To Keep Improving Game
Shareholders aren’t the only ones disappointed though. Star Wars Outlaws’ director Julian Gerighty shared during an interview that it was disappointing to see the game sitting at 76 on metacritic. Gerighty said that "I'm a little disappointed with the Metacritic; Of course, recognition from press and critics is very important to us, but players are really connecting with what we did."
The reception from actual players is helping Gerighty and his team, and helping to foster a belief that the game will improve over time. He says that "this will be a game that millions of people are going to play for years and years, and we're never going to stop improving it." However, he quickly followed it up with a far more realistic and grounded take, saying that “we'll probably stop improving it, but today my mind is not on stopping improving it."
Clearly, there’s a lot of room for improvement. Whether or not Ubisoft wants to spend time and resources on delivering the necessary upgrades will most likely hinge on what kinds of sales the game ends up generating. The situation isn’t made easier by the decisions the company made with the game’s season pass, which generated a lot of criticism.
Star Wars Outlaws might end up being one of the biggest disappointments of 2024, despite being based on an incredibly popular IP, and offering visually pleasing experience.