CATEGORIES
home News

Star Wars Outlaws Director Is Disappointed With Early Scores, Vows To Keep Improving Game

by Alan VelascoThursday, September 05, 2024, 01:50 PM EDT
star wars outlaws disappointment hero
Ubisoft’s Star Wars Outlaws was a highly anticipated release for fans of the franchise, and was expected to be one of the company’s hit releases for 2024. After encountering some bugs during the early access period, the game released to the general public and received a mixed reception from reviewers. The problems have been significant enough to cause Ubisoft’s share prices to drop after the game’s release.

Shareholders aren’t the only ones disappointed though. Star Wars Outlaws’ director Julian Gerighty shared during an interview that it was disappointing to see the game sitting at 76 on metacritic. Gerighty said that "I'm a little disappointed with the Metacritic; Of course, recognition from press and critics is very important to us, but players are really connecting with what we did."

star wars outlaws disappointment body

The reception from actual players is helping Gerighty and his team, and helping to foster a belief that the game will improve over time. He says that "this will be a game that millions of people are going to play for years and years, and we're never going to stop improving it." However, he quickly followed it up with a far more realistic and grounded take, saying that “we'll probably stop improving it, but today my mind is not on stopping improving it."

Clearly, there’s a lot of room for improvement. Whether or not Ubisoft wants to spend time and resources on delivering the necessary upgrades will most likely hinge on what kinds of sales the game ends up generating. The situation isn’t made easier by the decisions the company made with the game’s season pass, which generated a lot of criticism.

Star Wars Outlaws might end up being one of the biggest disappointments of 2024, despite being based on an incredibly popular IP, and offering visually pleasing experience.
Tags:  Reviews, Gaming, Ubisoft, metacritic, star-wars-outlaws
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment