Uber Is Looking Into Massive Security Breach As Teen Hacker Posts Sensitive Screenshots

The popular rideshare company Uber announced last evening that it was responding to a cybersecurity incident but didn’t provide any further details other than to say that the company was in contact with law enforcement. However, it didn’t take long for information regarding the incident to leak. An unknown threat actor claims to have gained unauthorized access to all of Uber’s internal third-party services.This anonymous actor has reached out to multiple publications and cybersecurity researchers, claiming responsibility for the incident and offering information about himself and the hack. In a conversation with reporters at The New York Times, the actor identified himself as being 18 years old. He claimed to gain initial access to Uber’s internal network by conducting an MFA (multi-factor authentication) Fatigue attack against one of the company’s employees, according to tweets from by Kevin Beaumont.The hacker spammed an Uber employee with MFA authentication requests for over an hour, then messaged the employee on WhatsApp. Claiming to be a member of Uber’s IT department, the hacker told the employee to accept the authentication request in order to stop the constant notifications. Unfortunately, the employee was fooled by this social engineering scheme and complied with the request, giving the attacker access to the employee’s company VPN According to Telegram messages shared by Corben Leo, the attacker connected to the VPN and scanned Uber’s internal network, revealing some powershell scripts within a network share. The powershell scripts contained login credentials for the company’s Thycotic admin account, Thycotic being a Privileged Access Management (PAM) platform. The hacker used these credentials to login to Thycotic and extract the secret keys for all connected Uber services.