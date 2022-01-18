Vexed By Updates For Windows Server And VPN Bugs? Install These Emergency Microsoft Patches





If you're a Windows Server admin you're surely already aware, but Microsoft's last monthly update was infested with a bevy of bugs. The patches, released on the 11th, were causing Windows domain controllers to boot loop, blocking Hyper-V initialization, disabling ReFS support, and breaking certain types of IPSEC connections.

The patches were so bad that some folks simply rolled back, but as Microsoft wads everything up in cumulative updates now, that means losing the security updates released in the last month, too. Regular desktop users don't have much to worry about on that front, but it's not a good look for server admins to be a month out of date on security patches.

L2TP-based VPN connections are just one of many things broken in this month's updates.

