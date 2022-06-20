Telegram Launches A Paid Tier Amid Explosive Growth To 700M Users, Here Are The Perks
Telegram is currently one of the most popular messaging apps worldwide. It already features quite a slew of features, but there is now a way to access even more. Telegram just launched a paid subscription service called Telegram Premium.
According to the developers, Telegram Premium “will allow us to offer all the resource-heavy features users have asked for over the years, while preserving free access to the most powerful messenger on the planet.” This is especially important as Telegram recently hit 700 million users and is one of the top five downloaded apps in 2022. It intentionally uses limited ads. Pavel Durov, founder of Telegram, stated in a recent interview, “I believe that Telegram should be funded primarily by its users, not advertisers.” Telegram did not note how much the tier costs, but it is believed the price will be between $4.99 and $6 USD a month.
There are several other unique Telegram Premium features. According to Telegram, “Premium subscribers are able to download media and files at the fastest possible speed. You can access everything in your unlimited cloud storage as fast as your network can keep up.” Users can write longer bios, access text-to-chat, and personalize their messages and profiles with animated profile pictures, unique stickers, and unique reactions.
Telegram especially commented that, “all existing features that users have come to expect and rely on for nearly a decade remain free.” The premium price is therefore truly for the extra items listed above. Telegram also promised that it will continue to develop features for free users too. Its premium subscribers announcement was accompanied by a list of universal improvements including join requests for public groups, an animated screen for external sharing, and improved bot descriptions.
Images courtesy of Telegram.
Telegram Premium largely gives its subscribers twice the amount of features and abilities as regular users. For example, Telegram Premium subscribers can send 4GB files, while other users can only send 2GB files. Premium users will also be able to join up to 1,000 channels and large groups, pin up to 10 chats in their main chat list, reserve up to 20 public t.me links, save up to 400 GIFs, and save up to 10 stickers.
The two most desirable Premium features are no ads and chat management. Premium subscribers will no longer see the few ads that Telegram posts-- the Sponsored Messages. Subscribers can change their default chat folder and automatically archive and mute new chats as well.
