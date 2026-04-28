Double Full Moons and Shooting Stars: A Guide to May’s Celestial Events
As the month progresses, the focus shifts to the Moon’s unusual schedule. Typically, the flower moon represents the blooming period of late spring, but this year adds a special treat. A seasonal blue moon happens because the period between two vernal equinoxes occasionally fits 13 full moons instead of the usual 12. This extra moon creates a surplus that pushes the lunar cycle out of sync with the standard three-moons-per-season cadence. Unlike the monthly blue moon (a quirk of the Gregorian calendar), the seasonal blue moon is tied directly to the Earth’s orbit and the sun’s position.
It goes without saying that the visibility of these events depends heavily your local weather conditions. For those watching from backyard telescopes or open fields (away from city lights or strong ambient illumination, natch), May is quite the dense schedule of cosmic activity that requires nothing more than a clear horizon and a bit of patience. Also, while the moon will not actually appear blue, the moonrise during the blue hour of twilight can often contrasts nicely against the deepening sky.