Twitch Is Getting Ready To Kick The Nintendo Switch To The Curb

by Tim SweezyWednesday, November 01, 2023, 11:13 AM EDT

Anyone who wants to use a Nintendo Switch to watch their favorite streamer on Twitch will want to grab the app before it disappears from the Nintendo eShop. The streaming service has reported that it will be ending its support for the Twitch app on the Switch early next year.

Twitch is still the number one platform for watching content creators. A person’s ability to view content on the platform on a mobile device makes it even easier to tune in to and interact with a favorite streamer anywhere with an internet connection. One of the mobile devices that has supported the Twitch app is the Nintendo Switch. However, the Amazon-owned streaming service has announced it will end its support on the gaming device on January 31, 2024.

In a statement to IGN, a Twitch spokesperson remarked, “We recently made the difficult decision to remove the Twitch app from the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo remains a valued partner and we appreciate all of the support the Switch community has provided to Twitch and our Streamers.”

So far, there has not been a reason given for the decision. Some speculate that it could be due to rumors of a Nintendo Switch 2 coming sometime next year and that Twitch will shift its support to that device once it launches. The fact that Twitch indicated that Nintendo remains a valued partner may give a bit of credence to the rumor.

The Twitch app debuted on the Nintendo Switch in 2021. The app, however, could not do anything other than allow users to view a stream. Viewers also could not participate in a streamer’s chat, making it less useful. Perhaps if Twitch makes the app available to Switch 2 owners, it will also add more integrations along with it.

For those who are using a Nintendo Switch to watch Twitch Streams on the device, there are plenty of other options still available for watching content. Other streaming services, such as YouTube and Netflix, are still available.

If someone wants to grab the Twitch app before it disappears from the Nintendo eShop on November 6, use the search function at the top of the screen and type in Twitch. Then select the app and click Free Download. Once the app has downloaded onto the device, sit back and enjoy the show while it lasts.
