Nintendo Patents A Detachable Dual-Screen Gaming Device; Maybe The Next Switch?





What we have here is a patent filed by Nintendo in Japan and subsequently published on the World International Patent Office website. The patent is fully in Japanese, and it's for an "ELECTRONIC APPARATUS". That doesn't tell us much, but the abstract and the images make it pretty clear what's going on. This is obviously a patent for a new handheld gaming device





The two devices combined in "mode 1."



Now, obviously, the immediate expectation would be that this design is for a "4DS", or successor to the Nintendo 3DS. However, Nintendo has reaped great benefits from its move to a single hardware device with the Switch. Instead of splitting its developers' efforts between a mobile platform and a console platform, it simply created a device that could do both, and that device—the Nintendo Switch, in case you didn't get it—has enormously successful. It's hard to imagine that Nintendo would want to split the market that way again.





Two figures demonstrating the reversible connection on the dual-screen device.



Nintendo certainly loves its gimmicks. Even folks who don't pay attention to mobile hardware will surely recall the Wii U's second-screen gimmick and the Wii's emphasis on motion controls, but this trend goes all the way back to the NES and its R.O.B. add-on. Nintendo handhelds have likewise had many more, like the Game Boy Camera , the GBA's E-Reader, and the 3D effect on the 3DS.





A strange angle on the devices in "mode 2".