Nintendo Reveals Switch Game Release Support Plan With Switch 2 Imminent





Despite the flurry of detailed rumors, though, it doesn't look like we'll be seeing that hardware anytime soon. In an interview with Japanese newspaper Nikkei, Nintendo's president Shuntaro Furukawa remarked that Nintendo is going to continue to focus on the Switch until the end of the current fiscal year. That'll be in March for Nintendo. He also said that the company was going to continue to release new software for the Switch at least through the next fiscal year, ending March 2025.









That doesn't mean that we'll have to wait until 2025 before we see a Switch successor, necessarily. Nintendo has always continued to release software for its previous-generation platforms when new hardware hits the market. However, it does mean that we're definitely not seeing a next-gen Switch until next year. If you were holding onto holiday dollars in hopes of laying out on a new Nintendo system, well, don't.





Rumors around a next-generation Switch have largely focused on the hardware inside. Most enthusiasts expect that Nintendo will go with an NVIDIA SoC once again, as the Tegra X1+ chip inside the Nintendo Switch has been a great success for the company. The usual suspect is some variant of NVIDIA's Orin processor. That chip comes in extremely powerful high-end versions with lots of CPU cores and a big CPU, as well as a PS5-class memory interface, but it's very unlikely that Nintendo's going to tap something like that for what will almost assuredly be another handheld system.





NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX devkit. Image: NVIDIA

