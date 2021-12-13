Is That HDMI 2.1 Gaming Monitor A Fake Knockoff? Here's What You Need To Know





This frustrating information comes courtesy of TFT Central. The site was alerted to a Xiaomi display in 1920×1080 resolution with a 240Hz refresh rate that claims to come complete with two HDMI 2.1 ports. Just below that claim, though, Xiaomi explains that the monitor doesn't actually support any of the new HDMI 2.1 features, including Variable Refresh Rate (VRR), Auto Low-Latency Mode (ALLM), or even the Fixed Rate Link (FRL) signaling that allows HDMI 2.1 to provide high resolutions at high refresh rates while retaining full color detail.







Original Pre-Edited Image from HDMI.org. (click to enlarge)



The Xiaomi "HDMI 2.1 but not really" 24.5-Inch 240Hz monitor.







To HDMI.org's credit , the group does say that "if a device claims compliance to 2.1, then they need to also state which features the device supports." In theory, then, while this decision makes the HDMI 2.1 label itself useless, we should still be able to check the specifications of devices so-marked and see for ourselves the capabilities of the product. Of course, in practice, that depends on vendors making those specifications readily available—something you can't necessarily count on when it comes to displays, and especially TVs.