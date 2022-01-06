Sony PS5 May Get A Firmware Update That Finally Takes Away A Key Xbox Series X Bragging Right









Not too long after the release of the PS 5, Sony confirmed that the console's hardware supports VRR through HDMI 2.1, but will only be possible to access the feature after a future firmware update.

So, what is VRR exactly? Simply put, it allows a TV to adjust its refresh rate in real-time to the frame rate output by a games console or PC. This is typically referred to in the PC space as FreeSync (AMD) and G-Sync (NVIDIA).





Unlike a movie or show you are watching on TV that runs at a consistent frame rate, the frame rate for a game is constantly changing depending on the amount of processing that is taking place. So, when you are standing outside of a city and there is not much movement and detail to process you will probably see your frames get higher than when you are in the city with a lot of moving objects and details to compute. But if you are standing outside a city and all of a sudden there is an explosion, it will cause the console to work much harder and cause the frame rate to drop suddenly. These constant and sudden changes in frame rate can cause stutter and tearing on displays that run at static refresh rates, which is the vast majority of them.