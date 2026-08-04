Trump Admin Prepares Massive Ban On Chinese Data Center Tech





Seemingly as part of renewed banning spree, the Trump administration is drafting a new federal policy to halt imports of Chinese-made data center components, escalating Washington’s intent on walling off the physical infrastructure powering the American AI boom from foreign security threats.

This announcement is the latest salvo in a fast-widening campaign to strip foreign components from America’s digital industry, following a regulatory ban last week targeting imports of new Chinese humanoid robots and grid-connected power inverters.





Google Cloud Dailes, OR data center (Credit: Google







Main image: AWS data center (Credit: Wikimedia Commons)