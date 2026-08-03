China's CXMT Eyes Second Beijing Fab To Fight Memory Shortage





Backed by local government entities, the expansion aims to bolster China's semiconductor manufacturing capability amidst soaring global demand for computer memory. Constructing a fancy new DRAM facility typically requires an investment exceeding $10 billion, so to meet that steep threshold, CXMT is actively negotiating financing arrangements with the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (the development zone's governing body) and state-linked investment groups that have historically supported its growth.





Aside from the sizeable capital investment, one of CXMT's primary competitive advantages is its construction speed. Semiconductor cleanrooms typically take rival chipmakers roughly two years to construct. CXMT has managed to compress this window to approximately 12 months, which is mighty impressive, especially when one considers the standards in which such facilities need to meet to be certified for operation.





While expanded DRAM production capacity could theoretically offer relief to tight global supply chains, the vast majority of CXMT’s incoming output will be consumed domestically. Chinese hyperscale cloud providers, smartphone makers, advanced robotics, and artificial intelligence research laboratories are absorbing memory hardware at an unprecedented rate, so some relief is still relief, right?





Image credits: CXMT