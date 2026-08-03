China's CXMT Eyes Second Beijing Fab To Fight Memory Shortage

Chinese memory titan ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT)
is in early talks to secure funding for a second major DRAM fabrication facility in Beijing in a bid to expand memory chip output. Could this help alleviate some of the pressure on the memory industry?
Backed by local government entities, the expansion aims to bolster China's semiconductor manufacturing capability amidst soaring global demand for computer memory. Constructing a fancy new DRAM facility typically requires an investment exceeding $10 billion, so to meet that steep threshold, CXMT is actively negotiating financing arrangements with the Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area (the development zone's governing body) and state-linked investment groups that have historically supported its growth.
At present, CXMT operates two flagship 12-inch wafer fabs, one in Hefei and its initial plant in Beijing that was founded in 2020. Combined, these operating facilities currently generate roughly 200,000 wafers per month (WPM). The third new plant is proposed to be built in Yizhuang, some 12 miles from the sister Beijing facility.
Aside from the sizeable capital investment, one of CXMT's primary competitive advantages is its construction speed. Semiconductor cleanrooms typically take rival chipmakers roughly two years to construct. CXMT has managed to compress this window to approximately 12 months, which is mighty impressive, especially when one considers the standards in which such facilities need to meet to be certified for operation.
This rapid execution could swiftly alter global capacity rankings as well. Current industry projections indicate CXMT is on track to finish 2026 producing approximately 350,000 DRAM WPM. Reaching that operational milestone will place the Chinese memory manufacturer within striking distance of U.S.-based Micron Technology
, which maintains an output of around 375,000 WPM. Looking further out, as planned expansion phases across Shanghai and Hefei reach full operational status, CXMT envisions tripling its baseline output to 600,000 WPM.
While expanded DRAM production capacity
could theoretically offer relief to tight global supply chains, the vast majority of CXMT’s incoming output will be consumed domestically. Chinese hyperscale cloud providers, smartphone makers, advanced robotics, and artificial intelligence research laboratories are absorbing memory hardware at an unprecedented rate, so some
relief is still relief, right?
Image credits: CXMT