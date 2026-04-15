CATEGORIES
home News

Trump Phone Gets Major Redesign With New Specs, Drops Made In USA Claims

by Aaron LeongWednesday, April 15, 2026, 09:57 AM EDT
hero trump duo
You got to give it Trump, even with the newly redesigned Trump Phone and digital storefront, he hasn't swayed from catering to the tacky tech market. Goldfinger would be proud.

The revised T1, which markets itself as a bold departure from the tyranny of the Apple and Samsung duopoly, isn't just a piece of hardware; it’s a political statement you can carry in your pocket. While most manufacturers obsess over power, megapixels, and displays, the Trump Phone focuses on a different spec: freedom. Along with that, the latest iteration of the Trump Phone rearranges its triple camera array vertically (used to be in a triangle) and has a new gold backplate resembling a cheap case you'd find at a, ahem, Chinese night market or Temu.

As for the rest of the device, it sports a 6.78-iinch AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate, 5,000mAh battery (with 30W quick charge), said triple camera setup consisting of a 50MP primary, 8MP wide angle, 50MP telephoto, plus a 50MP selfie. Running the show is an unspecified Snapdragon 7 chipset over Android 15. Critics have been quick to point out that the underlying hardware likely mirrors mid-range international models, but for the target demographic, the provenance of the processor matters far less than the logo on the chassis.

trump phone1

The rollout has not been without its quirks. The redesigned website features bold graphics and marketing spiel that treat the act of switching cellular providers as a revolutionary act. More crucially, at the time of this writing, Trump Mobile is still taking $100 preorders for the T1 ($500 full price), but the phone is listed as coming later this year. How many more times will the debut phone be delayed? Who knows. 

As for the original "Made in America" narrative, that has also taken a significant shift. The initial ambitious claims of domestic production have been replaced by more cautious language, describing the phone as being "designed with American values in mind" with "American teams helping guide design and quality." 

Looking at the phone strictly as a low-mid-range product, its success will heavily hinge on the quality control of the hardware, as well as the reliability of security patches and updates. That is, assuming it gets into consumers hands in due time in the first place.
Tags:  smartphone, donald-trump, trump-mobile
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use