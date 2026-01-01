CATEGORIES
home News

Trump Mobile Blames Government Shutdown For $499 Gold T1 Android Phone Delay

by Aaron LeongThursday, January 01, 2026, 10:23 AM EDT
hero trump mobile
Color us not surprised that the Trump Phone (a.k.a. T1) has been delayed yet again, with delivery now slated for sometime this year (happy New Year, btw). The phone, which has been promised as a golden bastion of free speech and high-end luxury, was first slated for an August 2025 release, then rescheduled for the end of the year. Trump blames not making the latter goal due to the government shutdown.

The delay is the latest chapter in the saga of the Trump-branded smartphone, a project that has faced more hurdles than a track meet. As we noted earlier last year, the T1 was marketed with the kind of subtlety one expects from a brand that puts its name on skyscrapers: it was "Proudly American" and "designed with American values." Early promotional materials even suggested the phone would be "Made in the USA," a bold claim in an industry where nearly every circuit board is born in Asia, let along a relatively affordable $499 MSRP. As reality hit, Trump's marketing team has swiftly pivoted to say the phone will be "brought to life" in America. This is the technical term for: "We might have unpacked the boxes here."

Meanwhile, the internet has reacted with its usual style of skeptical whimsy. We've seen jokes ranging from the phone’s battery life being measured in rallies rather than hours, and rumors that the autocorrect feature will automatically capitalize every third word for emphasis. 

trump mobile plan1

While waiting for their gold-plated hardware, fans can still sign up for the 47 service plan, priced at $47.45 a month. For that, you get unlimited data and the satisfaction of knowing your monthly bill is a numerical tribute to the 45th and 47th President. But if you actually wanted a phone to use that service with, the Trump Mobile website has a hilarious backup plan: its currently selling refurbished iPhone and Samsung devices. Nothing says "disrupting the tech giants" like selling your customers a pre-owned iPhone 15 at a slightly lower price than the new iPhone 16.

The T1's hardware remains a bit of a cryptid. Details of the phone, such as the processor type and RAM, have remained a mystery. If you squint, the Trump Phone might just be an older Samsung Galaxy that spent too much time at Mar-a-Lago. 
Tags:  smartphone, Government, shut-down, donald-trump
AL

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment