Trump Mobile T1 Phone Finally Ships After 'Made in USA' Walkback







The T1 Phone has arrived!! Those who pre-ordered the T1 Phone will be receiving an update email. Phones start shipping this week!!! pic.twitter.com/IsOre1cBa1 — Trump Mobile (@TrumpMobile) May 13, 2026 At last, the gold-colored Trump Mobile T1 phone is emerging from the fog of delays, patriotic branding, and US-made claims, and it now appears to be heading to preorder customers starting this week. Embarrassingly, the American flag graphic on the back of the phone also carries a major error.

Trump Mobile says people who put down deposits should get update emails, with shipments rolling out over the next few weeks after a roughly nine-month delay from the original promise. It's no secret that the T1 itself is less moonshot and more like a familiar Android slab wearing a gold tie. Some reports have suggested that based on given specs—a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a 50-megapixel selfie, a rear array with a 50MP main camera, an 8MP wide lens, and a 2x telephoto lens, plus a 5,000 mAh battery, fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, and Snapdragon platform—the delayed device is merely a mildly massaged T-Mobile REVVL 7 Pro 5G. That phone, a device that time has already forgotten, was released in 2024 and specifically has a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1





The initial marketing promise that the T1 would be "Made in the USA" has been replaced with "designed with American values in mind," which could be the company implying that Americans are tasteless, ignorant, and will buy anything they're told?





Count those stripes. QC error or intentional?



The bigger question is whether the phone offers anything beyond branding. NBC News’ did a hands-on review and basically concluded: not much, at least so far, beyond the attention surrounding its name and delayed arrival. The Android market is such that buyers can easily find similarly spec'd phones for way less money, and without the wait, no less.





But wait, there's more... eagle-eyed folks have quickly noted that among the flashy yellow-gold colorway and abundance of Trump logos, the American flag emblazoned across the back of the device features only 11 stripes instead of the standard 13. How curious, eh?