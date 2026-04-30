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Critical Copy Fail Linux Flaw Lets Hackers Gain Root Access Across Major Distros

by Chris HarperThursday, April 30, 2026, 03:04 PM EDT
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It's not often that a major vulnerability is found in the Linux kernel, but when it does happen, it demands attention. Such is the case with "Copy Fail", which has just been found and disclosed by researchers at Xint Code. The good news is that the attack currently a proof of concept that has yet to be seen in the wild, and patches for major Linux distributions are already in the works. The bad news is that the Copy Fail exploit only requires only a tiny 732-byte Python script, and highlights a vulnerability in "every Linux distribution shipped since 2017" that allows attackers to gain root access, making it possible to fully hijack a Linux system in seconds.

According to the official CVE record, Copy Fail is rated at a 7.8 score for High severity. Based on the official documentation, it's easy to see why, since its only requirement is an unprivileged local user account. Xint Code directly tested and confirmed the exploit to be working across Ubuntu 24.04 LTS, Amazon Linux 2023, RHEL 10.1, and SUSE 16. Debian, Arch, Fedora, Rocky, Alma, and Oracle are all also believed to be affected, since it's a kernel-level issue.

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The Copy Fail script running on four different Linux distros.

Users at particularly high risk of Copy Fail exploitation include "multi-tenant Linux hosts, CI runners & build farms, kubernetes/container clusters, and Cloud SaaS running user code." Common Linux servers are only considered Medium risk, and single-user laptops and workstations are considered Lower risk. Due to the nature of the exploit, though, no Linux user is totally safe, since direct or remote access by a malicious user is all that's needed to execute the miniscule script and gain Root access for further exploitation.

It's fortunate that Xint Code disclosed this exploit and its fix to the development community first. Mainline Linux kernel commit a664bf3d603d already fixes the issue, and devs behind major distributions have either already shipped the fix to their distributions or are in the process of doing so. Thankfully, impacted parties all seem to be taking it seriously, rather than (reportedly) rejecting known flaws until the developer chooses to release the exploit out of spite.

Image Credit: clarkdonald413 on Pixabay, Xint Code
Tags:  Linux, security, exploit, cybersecurity, copy fail
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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