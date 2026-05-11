PlayStation 3 Emulator Team RPCS3 Tells Users to Stop Flooding GitHub with AI Slop

PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 has earned much praise thanks to its rapid pace in emulating the complex Cell CPU architecture
since its initial release in 2011, but the open source nature of the project means that virtually anybody can contribute to it. While that would normally be a strength, it has created a problem for the core RPCS3 team, since it now means numerous pull requests and submissions to the project are the result of AI-generated coding. Since these submissions are being made by people who have no genuine understanding of the code they're submitting, the RPCS3 team is decrying them as "generating slop you don't understand and that doesn't work," and implored those responsible to "stop submitting AI slop code pull requests to RPCS3."
In follow-up comments, the RPCS3 team cited times where those PRs got through and caused major regressions in emulation performance
or compatibility, requiring extra work for them to revert.
It's important to note that nobody who works on RPCS3 is being paid to do so, so there's really no benefit to RPCS3 whatsoever in allowing these moves to go unchallenged. The RPCS3 team emphasizes that "we will be banning people that do not disclose AI usage while submitting code to us" and that "programmers who can understand the problem, the solution, and the implementation can write the same code without AI, and tend to use LLMs to automate repetitive code refactoring instead. It is not the case with the AI slop PRs we have seen."
An eventual follow-up post announced the formal addition of guidelines for AI-generated code submissions to the GitHub repository. Those guidelines state outright that "use of AI tools for research and reverse engineering purposes is permitted. However, contributors are expected to fully own and understand all code they submit. Any communication [...] must come from the human contributor, not an AI agent acting autonomously."
So, there is still some nuance here. The RPCS3 team isn't necessarily declaring any and all AI contributions "slop," but demands that AI contributions be made and vetted by real humans who actually understand how their code functions.
It's a sensible choice from my vantage point, since non-vetted AI code has already proven to be a problem for those maintaining RPCS3. The ability to operate an AI agent is not the same as the ability to actually understand code and how it works, and the RPCS3 team is absolutely within its rights to demand that bare minimum from its contributors. Hopefully, more in the industry follow suit.