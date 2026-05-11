PlayStation 3 Emulator Team RPCS3 Tells Users to Stop Flooding GitHub with AI Slop





In follow-up comments, the RPCS3 team cited times where those PRs got through and caused major regressions in emulation performance or compatibility, requiring extra work for them to revert.





It's important to note that nobody who works on RPCS3 is being paid to do so, so there's really no benefit to RPCS3 whatsoever in allowing these moves to go unchallenged. The RPCS3 team emphasizes that "we will be banning people that do not disclose AI usage while submitting code to us" and that "programmers who can understand the problem, the solution, and the implementation can write the same code without AI, and tend to use LLMs to automate repetitive code refactoring instead. It is not the case with the AI slop PRs we have seen."

Our guidelines for submitting AI-generated code are now up in our repository!



As for all the AI bros seething on our socials, we're simply blocking you.



Learn how to debug, code, and leave behind something useful to humanity when you're gone, instead of peddling slop. https://t.co/yMtczjXQN1 — RPCS3 (@rpcs3) May 11, 2026

So, there is still some nuance here. The RPCS3 team isn't necessarily declaring any and all AI contributions "slop," but demands that AI contributions be made and vetted by real humans who actually understand how their code functions.





It's a sensible choice from my vantage point, since non-vetted AI code has already proven to be a problem for those maintaining RPCS3. The ability to operate an AI agent is not the same as the ability to actually understand code and how it works, and the RPCS3 team is absolutely within its rights to demand that bare minimum from its contributors. Hopefully, more in the industry follow suit.