HotHardware, Biwin, ZOTAC And MSI AMD Gaming Rig Giveaway!
We have a brand-new custom gaming rig up for grabs, designed to deliver top-tier performance for modern AAA titles, content creation, and everything in between. Whether you’re chasing high frame rates, diving into ray-traced visuals, or simply looking to upgrade your current setup, this system has the muscle to get it done.
At the heart of this build is AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D, a 16-core processor armed with 3D V-Cache that’s purpose-built for gaming. It’s paired to a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, bringing next-gen rendering features, DLSS, and plenty of graphics horsepower to keep your favorite titles running smoothly. We didn’t skimp on the supporting components either. This rig will be equipped with 48GB of fast DDR5 memory, a roomy high-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a robust power delivery platform, all housed inside a well-ventilated MSI gaming chassis and cooled by an AIO liquid cooler to keep thermals in check during extended gaming sessions.
Full system configuration includes:
- AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 16-Core 3D V-Cache CPU
- ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR6 GPU
- 48GB Biwin DDR5-6000 Memory
- 4TB Biwin NV7400 PCIe Gen4 SSD
- MSI MAG X870E Gaming Motherboard
- AIO Liquid Cooling
- 850Watt MSI A850GS PCIe 5 Power Supply
- MSI MPG VELOX 300R AIRFLOW PZ Gaming PC Case
Hit The Gleam Widget To Enter HERE:
This giveaway starts today March 27, 2026 at 4:30PM EST and will run until Friday April 10, 2026 at 4:30PM EST. We'll announce the lucky winner a few days after. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our tech news and reviews!
This is a great chance for to you to win a killer system sponsored by Biwin, Zotac and MSI! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to our sponsors for making this giveaway possible!