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HotHardware, Biwin, ZOTAC And MSI AMD Gaming Rig Giveaway!

by David AltavillaFriday, March 27, 2026, 04:30 PM EDT
biwin zotac msi pc gaming rig giveaway hothardware
It’s giveaway time again here at HotHardware. This one will feature some serious horsepower via a custom, hand-built by HH Gaming PC sponsored by our friends at Biwin, Zotac and MSI, in conjunction with LANFest's charity support efforts going on at PAX East this weekend.

We have a brand-new custom gaming rig up for grabs, designed to deliver top-tier performance for modern AAA titles, content creation, and everything in between. Whether you’re chasing high frame rates, diving into ray-traced visuals, or simply looking to upgrade your current setup, this system has the muscle to get it done.

At the heart of this build is AMD’s flagship Ryzen 9 9950X3D, a 16-core processor armed with 3D V-Cache that’s purpose-built for gaming. It’s paired to a ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 graphics card, bringing next-gen rendering features, DLSS, and plenty of graphics horsepower to keep your favorite titles running smoothly. We didn’t skimp on the supporting components either. This rig will be equipped with 48GB of fast DDR5 memory, a roomy high-speed PCIe Gen4 SSD, and a robust power delivery platform, all housed inside a well-ventilated MSI gaming chassis and cooled by an AIO liquid cooler to keep thermals in check during extended gaming sessions.

Full system configuration includes:
  • AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D 16-Core 3D V-Cache CPU
  • ZOTAC GeForce RTX 5070 12GB GDDR6 GPU
  • 48GB Biwin DDR5-6000 Memory
  • 4TB Biwin NV7400 PCIe Gen4 SSD
  • MSI MAG X870E Gaming Motherboard
  • AIO Liquid Cooling
  • 850Watt MSI A850GS PCIe 5 Power Supply
  • MSI MPG VELOX 300R AIRFLOW PZ Gaming PC Case

Hit The Gleam Widget To Enter HERE:

Full entry details and official rules are below. If you qualify, be sure to get your name into the hat. Good luck to everyone entering—and stay tuned for more hardware, reviews, and giveaways right here at HotHardware.

This giveaway starts today March 27, 2026 at 4:30PM EST and will run until Friday April 10, 2026 at 4:30PM EST. We'll announce the lucky winner a few days after. Get in early, and while you're here, post in the comments, make some friends, and check out all of our tech news and reviews!

This is a great chance for to you to win a killer system sponsored by BiwinZotac and MSI! Good Luck everyone and a huge THANK YOU goes out to our sponsors for making this giveaway possible!

** Please note, this giveaway is for US and Canada residents only. All winners are responsible for any applicable taxes/tariffs for prizes. Winners must provide proof of identification to claim their prize. **

Tags:  giveaway, MSI, Zotac, Gaming PC, biwin
David Altavilla

David Altavilla

Dave Altavilla is the founder, Editor In Chief and Publisher of HotHardware.com. With decades of experience as a semiconductor sales engineer, Dave Altavilla founded HotHardware.com over 25 years ago. Dave is also a published contributor to various technology-based publications and is a featured Tech Analyst expert on various network media shows. 
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