Top Early Black Friday Deals From Lenovo, Apple, Bose And More - Save Hundreds
It's the final week of October, but we are already busy rounding up early Black Friday deals. Check out what we have rounded up for you below!
We'll start with some portable computing. First up in our deals is this Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. This features a 10th Generation Intel Core i7-1260P with a clock speed of up to 3.4 GHz. It also comes with 16GB of DDR5-5200 RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD. The 14" 1920x1200 monitor outputs Intel Iris Xe Graphics. You can have this beast for $426 less than it's normal price of $2,175. That's 20% off taking it to a price of $1,749!
Apple Airpods Max Wireless Over-ear Headphones come with Active Noise Canceling, Transparency Mode, and Spatial Audio features. Housing the Apple H1 chip and software, these headphones with very cool detection software are amazing. For example, they'll know if you take them off and pause your media automagically. They also can figure out what of your Apple devices you're looking at and use audio from that via a seamless device switch. These are on sale for $449, which is 18% off of the usual $549.
Bose QuietComfort 45 (QC45) Bluetooth Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones are some of the best on the market. The QC45 is an extremely comfortable device, with a Bluetooth range of up to 9 meters (30 feet), and an app to control the equalizer for a completely personalized experience. They even have up to 24 hours of battery life from a single full charge, or an extra 3 hours after a 15-minute charge. There are multiple variations on this device down 24% to $249 from $329, saving you $79!
Perhaps you're building a PC and have been holding out for a reasonable price on a graphics card. Or maybe you want a more budget friendly raytracing capable card. Well you're in luck because there's finally cards like that from AMD, and this XFX Speedster MERC319 AMD Radeon RX 6800XT fits that bill. With a graphics RAM size of 16GB and a memory speed of 16GBPS, this card will crush the graphics of even the latest titles. You can pick it up for a 17% discounted price of $599.99, down $120 from it's usual $719.99.
Of course, it wouldn't really be a Black Friday sale without way more options to choose from. We have quite the list below so check out all of these incredible deals!
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones - $149.99 (57% off, save $199.96)
- Beats Studio Buds - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbud - $89.95 (40% off, save $60)
- 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi 64GB) - $279 (15% off, save $50)
- 2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) - $99.99 (44% off, save $79.01)
- Alienware M15 R6 VR Ready Gaming Laptop - $1,491.41 (14% off, save $237.59)
- PowerColor Red Dragon AMD Radeon™ RX 6800 XT Graphics Card - $550.53 (8% off, save $49.46)
- PNY GeForce RTX™ 3070 8GB UPRSING GPU - $499.99 (14% off, save $80)
- JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds - $29.95 (40% off, save $20)
- TCL S600 Wireless Earbuds - $99.99 (23% off, save $30)
- Jabra Elite 4 Active in-Ear Bluetooth Earbuds - $79.99 (33% off, $40)