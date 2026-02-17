Top 8 PS5 Game Deals On Amazon With Savings Of Up To 64% Off
NBA 2K26 (64% off)Basketball season is in full swing and NBA 2K26 is the best way for fans of the sport to live out their hardwood dreams. Create a player and tackle the My Career mode to rise up to become a legend or, pick your favorite team and play through the regular season culminating in a title.
Assassin's Creed Shadows (47% off)Fans had long been clamoring for the long running Assassin's Creed franchise to have a story take place in Japan. Ubisoft finally listened and delivered with Assassin's Creed Shadows, where players can navigate the game world as either the powerful foreign samurai Yasuke or the stealthy and silent shinobi Naoe.
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, From the Ashes Edition (25% off)The game does an excellent job of making players feel like they’re in the luscious world of Pandora with its open world design and impressive visuals. It got even better with an update that allows players to choose between first and third-person perspective. This package includes the main game and its expansion pack.
ANNO 117: PAX ROMANA (33% off)Anno 117: Pax Romana has everything that city building fans could ask for, leading to an experience that allows players to get completely sucked in. It delivers an excellent recreation of its historical era and nails the basics as expected of the series, while adding a new land combat feature not seen in prior entries.
METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER (40% off)Konami has been doing an excellent job of revisiting its glory days and reviving its incredible back catalog of franchises. This is a remake of Metal Gear Solid 3 from the PlayStation 2, which is considered by many to be the best entry in the legendary franchise. It’s a remarkably faithful remaster of the original despite a great many quality-of-life improvements to welcome new players.
Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (50% off)If you’re feeling a bit medieval, then it doesn’t get much better than Kingdom Come: Deliverance II. Follow the escapades of Henry of Skalitz and Sir Hans Capon of Pirkstein as the duo embark on a journey to determine who ultimately ends up ruler, with a side of revenge for good measure. It doesn't require having played the first game to follow along, although that PlayStation 4 title is fully forward compatible with the PlayStation 5, and even got an update to support 60 FPS on the newer machine.
S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl (33% off)S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart of Chornobyl is first person shooter that blends in elements of the horror, survival and RPG genres. It makes for a unique, post-apocalyptic experience that’s buoyed by an excellent cast of characters and a story that drives players forward. While it launched in a rough state, it’s in much better shape these days, making now a great time to jump into the Exclusion Zone.
The First Berserker: Khazan (33% off)There’s a plethora of Souls-like games to choose from these days, but Nexon's The First Berserker: Khazan is able to stand out from the pack thanks to its inventive and memorable boss designs alongside a polished and unique combat system. This one plays a bit more like the classic God of War titles than Elden Ring.
