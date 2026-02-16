CATEGORIES
Stock Up On Switch And Switch 2 Games With Deals Up To 50% Off

by Alan VelascoMonday, February 16, 2026, 02:35 PM EDT
Gamers have had a tough time lately, as prices have continued to creep up on hardware and software alike. That just means that when a sale comes around, you have to strike while the iron is hot! Luckily, President’s Day is bringing some nice discounts for those who are in Nintendo’s ecosystem. Here are some of the best deals we found on the best Nintendo Switch and Switch 2 software.

Princess Peach: Showtime! (50% off)

It had been two decades since Princess Peach got to star in an adventure of her own, so it was perfect timing for Princess Peach: Showtime! It’s an action-adventure title where the princess gets to take on several different levels that have their own setting and challenges, and it’s well suited for novice or younger gamers who are still learning the sticks.

Kirby's Return To Dream Land Deluxe (34% off)

This is a remake of Kirby’s Return to Dream Land, which originally released for the Nintendo Wii back in 2011. It’s more than just a port, though, as players will be able to use new abilities, have access to a collection of sub-games, and a new mode that features Magolor called Magolor Epilogue: The Interdimensional Traveler. It’s an excellent package for fans of the little guy.

Star Wars: Heritage Pack (28% off)

The Star Wars: Heritage Pack delivers some of the best video games to ever take place in that galaxy far, far away. There are seven in total, including Star Wars Episode I Racer, Star Wars Republic Commando, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, and both Star Wars Jedi Knight entries.

Stray (38% off)

For those in need of a more relaxed gaming experience, Stray may be right up your alley. You play the role of a cat that lives in a city of robots and machines, and must explore the game world by leaping and climbing past obstacles to search for items and solve puzzles.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker (25% off)

This game is one of the many forgotten gems of the ill-fated Wii U era, but luckily Nintendo brought it to the Switch. Players control Toad as they navigate through miniature levels built like dioramas and happen to be puzzles themselves. As players traverse these levels, the camera can be rotated to reveal new paths forward or find items. It’s a great pick up and play experience fitting for handheld gaming.

Other deals we think are worth checking out:
NBA 2K26 (Switch | Switch 2 Edition)
Xenoblade Chronicles X: Definitive Edition (33% off)
