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Top 7 Soundbar Deals To Jam Out To Big Savings On Prime Day

by Aaron LeongWednesday, October 07, 2026, 11:04 AM EDT
Sonos Beam Gen 2
Sonos Beam Gen 2 - Image: Sonos
There's still one more day of Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days event. We've compiled some of our top 7 soundbar picks just in time for you to transform your TV and/or living room into a more immersive home theater space.

If you are looking to upgrade your entertainment setup without blowing your budget, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 ($359.00, normally  $499.00) delivers crystal-clear dialogue and spacious Dolby Atmos spatial audio. Its sleek, compact footprint fits seamlessly beneath almost any television while offering robust smart integration and easy app setup. You can also pair the bar with a Sub Mini and Era 100 rears for more complete immersion.

For a streamlined home theater experience that integrates effortlessly with your TV setup, the Amazon Fire TV Soundbar Plus offers rich sound reproduction, enhanced bass depth, and full Amazon integration. It is an ideal choice for anyone wanting straightforward setup and decent audio performance without dealing with complex wiring. You snag this soundbar now for $234.99 (normally $374.99)

JBL fans wanting solid surround sound immersion can take advantage of the JBL Bar 800. Featuring unique detachable wireless surround speakers (from the soundbar) and Dolby Atmos support, it wraps you in cinematic sound from every angle. Unlock fun movie nights with this solid price $599.99 (normally $999.95).

Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6
Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6 - Image: Sony

Another big-brand contender for film enthusiasts is the beginner-level Sony BRAVIA Theater System 6. Known for its acoustic mapping and crystal-clear high-frequency audio output, it combines that nice TV you just bought with improved sound fidelity. The System 6 is currently 31% off at $548.00 (normally $799.99)

Budget-conscious shoppers are left out either, thanks to something like the ULTIMEA 2.1ch system ($47.49, normally $75.99). It claims punchy bass and clean midranges via a streamlined soundbar and subwoofer combo, which at least would be an upgrade for your TV's built-in speakers without requiring a heavy financial investment. 

Another good one is the Polk Audio Signa S2 that remains a fan-favorite (or go with the S4 if you seek more power). Equipped with voice adjust technology to make dialogue crisp and understandable at any volume level, it is a foolproof addition to any living room or bedroom television. Check out the deal $166.25 (normally $249.00).

Let's not forget the Samsung Q-Series HW-Q600F ($379.98, normally $499.99), which leverages Q-Symphony technology to coordinates sound output with compatible Samsung televisions to deliver a unified, rich acoustic stage.

One of our favorites, the Samsung HW-Q990H
One of our favorites, the Samsung HW-Q990H - Image: Samsung

BONUS selection: Samsung's HW-Q990H/ZC 11.1.4 channel system is available now on Woot! ($997.99). If you know your soundbars, you know that this flagship is pretty amazing at what it does. The model being sold is the international model, so note the limited 90-day warranty, provided by Woot (owned by Amazon).
Tags:  deals, Audio, soundbar, prime-day
Aaron Leong

Aaron Leong

Tech enthusiast, YouTuber, engineer, rock climber, family guy. 'Nuff said.
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