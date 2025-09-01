Aurora Alert: Tonight's Northern Light Show Will Be Visible Farther South Than Usual





The term "cannibal" is what scientists use to denote an event when a faster-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) overtakes and combines with a preceding, slower CME. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, this specific storm originated from a powerful M2.7 flare from sunspot Active Region 4199. The combined force of these two solar eruptions is expected to create a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm, a significant enough event on the five-level scale of solar storms.





Labor Day aurora spread (Credit: NOAA; click to enlarge)







Across the pond, the U.K. Met Office has also noted that auroras may be visible as far south as East Anglia, the Midlands, and Wales.