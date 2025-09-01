Aurora Alert: Tonight's Northern Light Show Will Be Visible Farther South Than Usual
by
Aaron Leong
—
Monday, September 01, 2025, 10:28 AM EDT
Skies across the Northern Hemisphere are in for a special Labor Day light show as an intense "cannibal" solar storm speeds toward Earth. Expected to hit the planet's magnetic field between the wee hours of September 1 and 2, the storm has the potential to tint the sky with vibrant auroras, visible much farther south than usual. In other words, this would be a rare opportunity for millions to witness the Northern Lights without traveling to polar regions.
The term "cannibal" is what scientists use to denote an event when a faster-moving coronal mass ejection (CME) overtakes and combines with a preceding, slower CME. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center, this specific storm originated from a powerful M2.7 flare from sunspot Active Region 4199. The combined force of these two solar eruptions is expected to create a G3 (strong) geomagnetic storm, a significant enough event on the five-level scale of solar storms.
While such strong storms can pose a risk to satellites and power grids, perhaps their most enchanting effect is the creation of brilliant auroras. The intensity of tonight's storm means that the aurora oval will expand, bringing the auroral display even to lower latitudes.
In the United States, skygazers in as many as 18 states have a chance to see the display. The list includes states typically known for aurora viewing, such as Alaska, Montana, and North Dakota, but this time also extends to a broader range of states including Wisconsin, Michigan, Maine, New York, Illinois, Oregon, and Washington. The peak of the storm is predicted to occur between 2 a.m. and 5 a.m. EDT on September 2, offering the best chance for viewing. However, conditions are expected to remain relatively elevated into September 3, providing further viewing opportunities.
For the best chance to see the Northern Lights, we recommend finding a dark location away from city lights with a clear view of the northern horizon. The auroras may not appear as vibrant columns initially; they often begin as a faint, greenish glow on the horizon before intensifying and dancing across the sky. Patience is key, as the display can come in waves.
Across the pond, the U.K. Met Office has also noted that auroras may be visible as far south as East Anglia, the Midlands, and Wales.