Northern Lights Set To Dazzle Stargazers Tonight In These US States
For certain folks, particularly those in the Midwest, seeing the aurora requires a bit of planning. It's worth repeating that one of the most critical factors to a great viewing experience is finding a spot with minimal light pollution. So head to a state park, a remote campsite, or a rural field with an unobstructed view of the northern horizon and you should be golden. The general rule is to get away from urban centers and look toward the north.
The best time to look for the lights is typically between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. EST, with the most vivid displays often occurring around midnight. Patience is key, as auroras can be intermittent, lasting from just a few minutes to several hours. It's also important to remember that the human eye perceives colors differently in low light. The aurora may appear as a grayish or whitish cloud to the naked eye, but a photo taken on a smartphone with a long exposure setting will often reveal the full spectrum of vibrant colors.
Don't worry if you miss tonight's show, though—there's more where that came from. The sun is currently in an 11-year cycle of activity, and experts predict that this year it is nearing a solar maximum. This means that there'll be more frequent and potentially more intense geomagnetic storms that can send the northern lights far from their polar home. So, if you don't catch the show this time, there ought to be other opportunities in the months ahead.