Tiny PS5 Project Fixes Overheating Issues, Compresses To Six Liters, And You Can Do It Too
The full Not From Concentrate video showcasing the project goes into detail on how it was conceived, built, and iterated upon until it reached its final form. It's a fairly interesting look at the custom hardware design process and what goes into it. Despite the project largely being an upgrade over the stock PS5, there are some key limitations in play, like the need to use external Bluetooth and Wi-Fi antennas since the metal chassis would otherwise disrupt wireless functionality. On the bright side, attaching external antennas also makes for faster, more reliable wireless networking, so it's a worthwhile tradeoff. Rhe design is only compatible with the 1215A and 1215B models of the PlayStation 5 though— the refreshed Disc and Digital models of the PlayStation 5.
Modders can't account for every single revision of the PlayStation 5, so some limitations are to be expected. Plus, improving the thermals still benefits in-game performance even if your system wasn't already prone to crashing. More stable framerate thanks to lower operating temperatures is a major boon, especially for more recent PS5 titles that push the base system's power and thermal limits to capacity. Achieving that will be costly and require a high degree of expertise and patience, though—while the store page does sell all the reference material you'll need to recreate the project for yourself for relatively cheap, you'll still pay a pretty penny for the custom CNC parts and off-the-shelf components in use. If you have your own 3D printer and materials, you'll at least be able to cut down on those costs.
As it stands, though, the Tiny PS5 Redux does seem to be a significant upgrade, while being substantially smaller and running cooler than off-the-shelf PS5 consoles. It should prove a good companion for the twice-delayed Grand Theft Auto VI, which is sure to push a base PS5 to its limits.