Timely Deals: Galaxy Watch 39% Off Plus Big Savings On Apple Watch, Garmin & More

The ultimate dad joke is to respond, 'Time to get a new watch!' when an offspring asks for the time. If it really IS time to buy a new watch, however, you're in luck. No, we can't save you a bundle on an authentic Rolex, but we did scope out a handful of deals on smartwatches by the likes of Apple, Fitbit, Garmin, Huawei, and Samsung that are still ticking even though Prime Day is over.
Shown above are several Samsung Galaxy Watch7 (44mm)
smartwatches, which are on sale for a low $199.99 at Amazon (save 39%)
. That's a $130 discount over the MSRP for what had been Samsung's latest-generation wrist wearable until the unveiling of the Watch8
a week and a half ago.
Though it's no longer the latest model, it's still a capable timepiece, and as Samsung points out on its product page, it's also one of the highest rated smartwatches by Consumer Reports.
The Galaxy Watch7 is powered by Samsung's Exynos W1000 processor and 2GB of RAM. It also features 32GB of storage, a 1.5-inch AMOLED display (1.3-inch for the 40mm model), IP68 water resistance, Galaxy AI support, and a host of sensors to track your heart rate, sleep cycles, and more.
If you want the smaller variant, the Galaxy Watch7 (40mm)
is also on sale, for $159.99 at Amazon (save 47%)
. The caveat is that it only applies to the Cream colorway.
Prefer to go with an Apple Watch? If so, you can snag the Apple Watch Series 10 (42mm)
for $299 at Amazon (save 25%)
right now. This is the latest generation model from Apple and there is a lot to like about the Series 10, including a thinner design and bigger display compared to previous generation models.
Apple opted for an always-on Retina display with up to 2,000 nits of peak brightness for the Series 10. It also features double-tap gestures, an ECG app that lets you take ECG readings whenever you want, fall and crash detection, water resistance up to 50 meters, and up to 18 hours of battery life (up to 36 hours in low power mode) with fast charging support.
Here are some more smartwatch deals...
The Garmin is deserving of a mention because even though it's the most expensive of the bunch, it also features the longest battery life—it's rated to run for up to 31 days in smartwatch mode, or up 82 hours in GPS mode.