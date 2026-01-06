Samsung Zero-Crease OLED Display At CES Is Likely Headed To The iPhone Fold

As tech enthusiasts gather at CES 2026, a groundbreaking but brief (more on that in a quick second) showcase from Samsung Display has likely revealed the future of Apple’s most anticipated hardware : the iPhone Fold.

Apple’s entry into the foldable market has long been rumored to (ahem, again) hinge on a zero-compromise display . As we reported last year, it's believed that Apple designed the panel’s specific lamination and material processes, then commissioned Samsung to make it . Interestingly, MacRumors reported that Samsung removed the display from its booth shortly after it began attracting attention, fueling speculation that the Samsung-iPhone Fold relationship is true.





That said, the technical specifications of the new panel could mark a major shift for foldables. Aside from being crease-proof, the laser-drilled design is said to significantly prolong the screen's lifespan, addressing concerns on durability and repairabilty. For Apple, which usually prides itself on build quality, durability was likely a non-negotiable requirement during development, which possibly explains the company's belated entry into the foldable arena: it was waiting for the tech to mature.





While the Samsung Galaxy version may favor a narrower 21:9 aspect ratio, Apple’s version is expected to be squarer and wider, offering a 4:3 aspect ratio when open, making it more akin to an iPad Mini.

As mass production for the foldable iPhone is slated to begin later this year, the CES preview serves (or served) as a smoking gun for what to expect. If the final product mirrors the seamless quality of the prototype seen in Las Vegas, both the iPhone Fold and Galaxy Z Fold 8 may bring the era of the visible screen crease to an end.

