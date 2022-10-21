This AMD Ryzen 7950X Mod Lowers Temps By 10C But It's Not For The Faint Of Heart

In a 21 minute video filled with trial-and-error testing, Jay uses a belt sander along with a custom frame created by the aforementioned Der8auer to remove a significant amount of material from the top of his Ryzen 9 7950X CPU. Before doing so, he tests the processor in Cinebench and observes that it is running just shy of its thermal limits with a large closed-loop cooler mounted to it.





Don't try this at home, kids.



Altogether, the mod netted him around 10°C in thermal headroom, which he used to push the CPU to some 5.4 GHz all-core clock. He didn't give any performance numbers with the overclock, but it's not too far off the stock single-core boost speed of 5.7 GHz, and should give a nice boost to multi-threaded workloads like Cinebench.













Besides the obvious danger of using a power tool with the ability to remove skin, flesh, and bone at a terrifying pace, this type of mod will also void the warranty on your brand new Zen 4 CPU . Jay doesn't recommend performing this operation, and neither do we. Don't try this at home, kids. If you're serious about modifying your CPU for improved cooling, just wait for Thermal Grizzly's forthcoming delid tool





Image showing the lapping tool, with stepped height guides along the edges.

