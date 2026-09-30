This $1.7 Million Solid Gold Fanless PC Is The Ultimate Flex

24-carat solid gold Kubb mini PC - Image: Fanless Tech

Ironically, the absurd material choice does offer a thermal advantage over stock hardware. After all, gold has around 30-50% better thermal conductivity over aluminum, which means the solid gold chassis eye candy doubles as an efficient passive heatsink, without the need for fans (especially considering the innards). Anecdotally, copper would have delivered even higher thermal efficiency at a tiny fraction of the cost, but clearly this wasn't the priority of the buyer.





Only the outside is gold. The innards remain relatively pedestrian, both is specs and price - Image: Fanless Tech

