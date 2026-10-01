CATEGORIES
home News

The Witcher 3 Remastered Gets Stunning Path-Traced Graphics, GPUs Tremble

by Chris HarperThursday, October 01, 2026, 02:30 PM EDT
The Witcher 3 Remastered: Path Tracing @ 30 FPS and Medium Settings on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti.
The Witcher 3 Remastered With Path Tracing - Image: HotHardware
The launch of The Witcher 3: Remastered as a free cross-platform update with path tracing has generated quite a buzz. Not only is the beloved classic The Witcher 3 still receiving excellent, free updates, but with the latest graphical upgrades, it can now be as GPU intensive with path tracing enabled as the game originally was at the time of its launch.

With this latest update and path tracing enabled, the game looks a lot closer to the E3 2014 footage people loved. The addition of path tracing, however, has been somewhat controversial in some circles. Some people dislike what the more realistic lighting does to the art style of the game, but keep in mind, it can always be disabled--path and ray tracing isn't being forced on anybody.

The new bells and whistles take a heavy performance toll, though. Without relying on Frame Generation and upscaling, most users will likely be limited to lower quality in-game graphics settings with RT and PT enabled, without a GPU like the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080. That's expected with open world path tracing, but I did some impromptu testing with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti for this writeup.

Even at otherwise-Medium graphics settings, path tracing thoroughly redefines the game's visual character at all times of day.
At Medium settings, path tracing still does great things with global illumination and shadows. Image: HotHardware

Besides enabling Path Tracing, which overrides numerous ray tracing and reflections/shadow-related settings, I set all available options besides "Terrain Quality" to "Medium". I also disabled most optional post-processing effects like Bloom, but did keep NVIDIA HairWorks without AA enabled in addition to Light Shafts to supplement RT. Terrain Quality I kept Low in hopes of reducing the overall load.

The results of my testing revealed that a RTX 3060 Ti is capable of hitting 30 FPS  at 1440p, with DLSS Ultra Performance enabled. That leaves enough headroom for 2x Frame Generation with Lossless Scaling on an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 Ti, paired with an Intel Core i7-10700K and 32GB of DDR4 RAM, to achieve 60 FPS.

Maximum Path Tracing in The Witcher 3: Remastered.
Maximum Path Tracing in The Witcher 3: Remastered. Image: NVIDIA

If you have the GPU muscle to enable the new Ultra+ graphics settings with Path Tracing though, you'll be in for a version of The Witcher 3 with significantly-upgraded, next-generation visuals. From the developers working on The Witcher 4 and who gave us RT Overdrive path tracing in Cyberpunk 2077, this is to be expected.

The Witcher 3: Remastered Mod + Path Tracing + Medium Settings @ DLSS Ultra Performance 1440p.
The Witcher 3: Remastered Mod + Path Tracing + Medium Settings @ DLSS Ultra Performance 1440p. Image: HotHardware

Surprisingly, there's already a major performance mod available for the Witcher 3 Path Tracing update, appropriately titled "Path Tracing and Ray Tracing Optimization (Remastered)" by HourLines on NexusMods. Applied atop my Path Tracing Medium settings, I saw a 50% base FPS boost to 45 FPS with no apparent loss in visual quality, and got up to 100 FPS via 2X Lossless Scaling frame generation.


If you already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Remastered should be available to you as a free update. Comment below if you're enjoying the game with this latest update and if you have specific optimizations to share.
Tags:  Gaming, GPU, cd projekt red, path tracing, the-witcher-3-wild-hunt
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use