CATEGORIES
home News

The Last Ninja Collection From The C64 Era Hits Steam With Bonus Games

by Chris HarperFriday, December 19, 2025, 04:46 PM EDT
hero the last ninja steam
Game preservation is a tricky thing, especially without resorting to emulation or dubiously-obtained ROM files. System 3 Software, however, put in the effort for fans of ZX Spectrum and Commodore 64-era games by bringing its Last Ninja trilogy and a number of its other games to Steam. The games have full support for modern controllers, and according to a conspicuous Steam Deck hashtag in the YouTube video and a number of Steam Reviews, the collection also works well on Steam Deck. It is not, however, officially Steam Deck Verified—at least not yet.


So, what all is included? The full Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games includes the following titles:
  • The Last Ninja — Originally released in 1987, with Commodore 64 and Amiga versions both included. One of the most ambitious 8-bit adventure games of its time, featuring isometric 3D maps.
  • The Last Ninja 2 — Originally released in 1988, with Commodore 64, Amiga, and Spectrum versions all included. Further iterated upon The Last Ninja's isometric 3D gameplay.
  • The Last Ninja 3 — Originally released in 1991, with Commodore 64 and Amiga versions included. The first 16-bit entry in the series allowed for far-improved isometric 3D graphics and more than one enemy onscreen at a time.
  • Ninja Remix — Originally released in 1990—in both 8-bit and 16-bit versions. The collection seems to be using the 8-bit version, which is based on both the first two games in the series.
  • International Karate — Originally released in 1985, with Commodore 64 and Spectrum versions included. One of the earliest-ever takes on 2D fighting games, predating the first Street Fighter by two years.
  • International Karate+ (IK+) — Originally released in 1987, with Commodore 64, Spectrum, and Amiga versions all included. A fairly unique take on early fighting games, improving on the first in nearly every way while also adding an unconventional feature in the form of three playable fighters at once.
  • Bangkok Knights — Originally released in 1988, with Commodore 64 and Amiga versions included. Another predecessor to the modern fighting game genre, with the fighters much larger in focus than the surrounding area.
For fans of retro gaming and game preservation, this compilation will be quite popular. The Last Ninja was reportedly the best selling Commodore 64 game of all time. A lot of early PC gaming history is currently locked behind emulation, unlike a lot of early console games already available through Steam or console-specific subscription services. An easy, legal way to play retro PC games on modern systems is always a nice thing to see, and the Steam reception to this compilation is appropriately warm.
Tags:  Commodore 64, PC gaming, amiga, zx spectrum
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy Policy

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy Policy - Copyright Notice - Terms Of Use