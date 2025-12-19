The Last Ninja Collection From The C64 Era Hits Steam With Bonus Games
So, what all is included? The full Last Ninja Collection + Bonus Games includes the following titles:
- The Last Ninja — Originally released in 1987, with Commodore 64 and Amiga versions both included. One of the most ambitious 8-bit adventure games of its time, featuring isometric 3D maps.
- The Last Ninja 2 — Originally released in 1988, with Commodore 64, Amiga, and Spectrum versions all included. Further iterated upon The Last Ninja's isometric 3D gameplay.
- The Last Ninja 3 — Originally released in 1991, with Commodore 64 and Amiga versions included. The first 16-bit entry in the series allowed for far-improved isometric 3D graphics and more than one enemy onscreen at a time.
- Ninja Remix — Originally released in 1990—in both 8-bit and 16-bit versions. The collection seems to be using the 8-bit version, which is based on both the first two games in the series.
- International Karate — Originally released in 1985, with Commodore 64 and Spectrum versions included. One of the earliest-ever takes on 2D fighting games, predating the first Street Fighter by two years.
- International Karate+ (IK+) — Originally released in 1987, with Commodore 64, Spectrum, and Amiga versions all included. A fairly unique take on early fighting games, improving on the first in nearly every way while also adding an unconventional feature in the form of three playable fighters at once.
- Bangkok Knights — Originally released in 1988, with Commodore 64 and Amiga versions included. Another predecessor to the modern fighting game genre, with the fighters much larger in focus than the surrounding area.