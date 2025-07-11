CATEGORIES
home News

Nephew Of ZX Spectrum Creator Cooks Up Raspberry Pi-Powered GamerCard Handheld

by Alan VelascoFriday, July 11, 2025, 02:42 PM EDT
gamercard raspberry pi handheld hero
There’s a new, tiny Raspberry Pi powered handheld on the scene, dubbed the GamerCard, designed for retro gaming. The GamerCard is the brainchild of Grant Sinclair, nephew of the man behind the legendary ZX Spectrum, Clive Sinclair. It’s only the size of a retail gift card, but promises to deliver enough performance to be the ultimate portable emulation device.

Despite its diminutive size, the GamerCard will have plenty of hardware onboard. It will be sporting a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W, which features an ARM Cortex-A53 processor, clocked at 1GHz. Alongside the processor will be 512MB of SDRAM, 128GB of internal storage, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.2. Additionally, it has a 4-inch IPS display, USB-C ports for charging the battery and connecting input devices, an HDMI port, and a Qwiic port.

The device’s thin design is made possible thanks to the way its constructed. The PCB uses a “sandwich construction” that integrates a Zytel layer. The use of this method means that the GamerCard doesn’t require an outer shell like most other devices do, which results in a thin overall form factor. Although the thinness might not appeal to all users.

gamercard raspberry pi handheld body

The GamerCard will come with two games pre-installed. One of those games is Bloo Kid 2, “a pixel-perfect action platformer packed with levels, swimming stages, and boss battles.” The other is AstroBlaze DX, “a hypercharged, rhythm-based space shooter bursting with neon thrills and upgrade mayhem.” Both titles are already available on the Nintendo Switch, however, they have been reworked and optimized for the GamerCard.

Users will be able to get more games directly from the pre-installed Pi Game App, which will provide access to more titles optimized for Pi powered systems. However, the real draw will be the GamerCard’s emulation capabilities. The device will be able to run apps such as Recalbox, RetroPie, and Lakka. It will also have support for PICO-8, which will allow users to make their own games.

The GamerCard is available now with a price tag of £125.00, or roughly $169 USD.
Tags:  Gaming, Raspberry-Pi, retro-gaming, handheld-gaming, zx spectrum
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment