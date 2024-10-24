CATEGORIES
home News

The Cursed, No Man's Sky's Halloween Event, Will Haunt Players Through Space and Time

by Alan VelascoThursday, October 24, 2024, 02:15 PM EDT
no mans sky the curse hero
Like many other live service games in the last few weeks, No Man's Sky developer Hello Games is releasing an update for the title that adds a spooky Halloween-themed event for players to enjoy. The company says that “as we approach Halloween, we want to scare and surprise players, and The Cursed is an unexpectedly creepy update for No Man’s Sky.”

The Cursed takes players to a twilight universe where reality will come into question. Dealing with voices and visions stemming from a different dimension alongside unexpected time shifts that quickly bounce the world back and forth between day and night, there will be plenty of “weird and unsettling” vibes for spacefarers.

The challenges continue as hyperdrive technology is nowhere to be found in The Cursed. Instead, players will need to navigate with “careful planning and use of the ancient portal network.” Some help will come in the form of haunting voices that will "provide guidance, information, strange blueprints, and mystery.”

no mans sky the curse body

Players may find safe haven in the form of the Boundary Herald starship. This will be the first flying saucer that will be available in No Man’s Sky, which is a “gorgeous Giger-esque coil of tubes, pipeworks, and engines.” Additionally, players’ Exosuits in the event are specially equipped to deal with this harsh new environment, sporting an Anomaly Suppressor. Keeping this specialized device working will apparently mean the difference between life and death.

As with any Halloween event, there will be plenty of fun, spooky rewards to be had. Some of the items available will be a custom Exosuit with a Cthulhu-like design, bio-luminescent pets, and the Boundary Herald starship itself. It’ll be a nice haul for players who put in the effort to traverse through these haunted worlds, dispatching enemies and completing boss battles “not seen before in No Man’s Sky.”

The Cursed is available now and can be enjoyed for about the next three weeks. However, this might not be the last update Hello Games has up its sleeve for this year, as it’s also already teasing a PS5 Pro update for the long-lived spacefaring adventure.
Tags:  Halloween, no man's sky, hello games, the cursed
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment