The Cursed, No Man's Sky's Halloween Event, Will Haunt Players Through Space and Time
The Cursed takes players to a twilight universe where reality will come into question. Dealing with voices and visions stemming from a different dimension alongside unexpected time shifts that quickly bounce the world back and forth between day and night, there will be plenty of “weird and unsettling” vibes for spacefarers.
The challenges continue as hyperdrive technology is nowhere to be found in The Cursed. Instead, players will need to navigate with “careful planning and use of the ancient portal network.” Some help will come in the form of haunting voices that will "provide guidance, information, strange blueprints, and mystery.”
Players may find safe haven in the form of the Boundary Herald starship. This will be the first flying saucer that will be available in No Man’s Sky, which is a “gorgeous Giger-esque coil of tubes, pipeworks, and engines.” Additionally, players’ Exosuits in the event are specially equipped to deal with this harsh new environment, sporting an Anomaly Suppressor. Keeping this specialized device working will apparently mean the difference between life and death.
As with any Halloween event, there will be plenty of fun, spooky rewards to be had. Some of the items available will be a custom Exosuit with a Cthulhu-like design, bio-luminescent pets, and the Boundary Herald starship itself. It’ll be a nice haul for players who put in the effort to traverse through these haunted worlds, dispatching enemies and completing boss battles “not seen before in No Man’s Sky.”
The Cursed is available now and can be enjoyed for about the next three weeks. However, this might not be the last update Hello Games has up its sleeve for this year, as it’s also already teasing a PS5 Pro update for the long-lived spacefaring adventure.