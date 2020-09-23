CATEGORIES
home News
by Nathan OrdWednesday, September 23, 2020, 05:48 PM EDT

No Mans Sky Origins Massive Update Brings Roaming Robots And Volcanoes

nms origins hero
After its storied and troubled start four years ago, No Man’s Sky has become an incredible game full of creatures, worlds, and space experiences. Now with the Origins 3.0 update, Hello Games, the crew behind No Man’s Sky, considerably expands the universe and improves how it looks.

With the Origins update, Hello Games claims they are “breathing new life and variety into that universe in a significant way.” The first major part of this new life is new worlds and world generation. Since they do not want to destroy bases and worlds, the new generation portion of update will only apply to newly generated planets.
On the surface of these planets, players will find volcanoes, swamps and marshes, enormous mountains and much more. While exploring the new terrains, players can encounter new flora and fauna (including robots) as well as expanded weather such as tornadoes, firestorms, meteor showers, and lightning. There also may be encounters with NPCs landing on the planets too. Once a player takes off, they may encounter binary star systems or interesting variations in space. 
nms terrain
No only has the terrain changed, but also the appearance of worlds, menus, and have also received a facelift. Planets have gotten color diversity and lighting “significantly improved” so there seems to be more randomness and beauty. Explorers will also be able to see more detail in the colorful terrain as well as experience higher terrain quality when the Ultra setting is turned on. Menus have also “been totally overhauled with new colours and styles, for a fresh new aesthetic.” If you want to show the worlds off, there is also now a photo mode to take beautiful captures in-game.
nms fauna
With this update, No Man's Sky has become a expansive exploration game which looks better than ever. It is impressive and commendable that Hello Games is keeping up support for this game.  In any case, since this is a short list of new features, you can check out the update post on their site to see all the new stuff.

Tags:  Update, no-mans-sky, hello-games

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Graphics Card
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
Radeon RX 6000
Big Navi Other
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms