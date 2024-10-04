CATEGORIES
home News

Grand Theft Auto Online Treats Gamers To A Nostalgic Halloween Surprise

by Alan VelascoFriday, October 04, 2024, 02:37 PM EDT
grand theft auto online halloween hero
Players in Grand Theft Auto: Online will be able to celebrate the spooky season in style, as Rockstar kicks off a “monthlong celebration of Halloween happenings on and above the streets of Southern Los Santos, culminating in close encounters of a wholly different kind.” The event will bring a whole host of masks, disguises, outfits and costumes that will be available at discount prices. There’s also a return to a locale that should offer nice hit of nostalgia as gamers eagerly wait for Grand Theft Auto VI.

While Halloween goodies are par for the course in the live game service space, there is one unexpected part of this event that longtime fans will appreciate. Players will be making a return to North Yankton, which is the location where Grand Theft Auto V’s story kicks off. Players will be able to “dispatch the marching tides of undead in a new Community Challenge.” This will be the first time this location will be featured in any way within GTA: Online.

grand theft auto online halloween body

North Yankton is the perfect choice to let players wipe out hordes of zombie as they take in a bit of nostalgia. It’s a sleepy little town covered in snow that looks like it could have been ripped out of a horror movie, which should help set the right vibes for the event. It has a graveyard that was featured prominently during a key event between two of the protagonists of GTA V. It’s a good bet this same graveyard plays a role in some way as the zombies take over the small town.

It's always fun when online games lean into seasonal events with holidays like Halloween, and this looks like it’s hitting all the right notes. Especially with the choice to let players return to a location not revisited within the game in over a decade.
Tags:  Grand-Theft-Auto, Rockstar-Games, taketwo-interactive, grand-theft-auto-online
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment