Tesla Cybertruck-Themed Mini PC Rolls Into View With Ryzen Riding Shotgun







The starting price for Tesla's Cybertruck is $60,990 for the real-wheel drive model, or you could pony up $79.990 for all-wheel drive, or $99,990 for the Cyberbeast config with more power. They're not cheap and you'll have to wait until sometime in 2025 for delivery. If you're not ready to make that kind of commitment but dig the design, you can crowdfund a Cybertruck-themed mini PC with Ryzen onboard for considerably less. Added bonus—the trunk is not likely to crush your finger





A company called Xyber XPC out of China is the one offering it up on Indiegogo, and there doesn't appear to be any official affiliation with Tesla. In the listing, Xyber XPC is careful to avoid calling this a Cybertruck, and instead is touting it as the "world's fastest Ryzen 7 mini PC truck." The only truck in the world that looks like it, however, is the Cybertruck.













The listing isn't fully live yet, and it only shows a handful of specifications. According to the product page, the mini PC is "rolling into production" at this very moment and is capable of towing a Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to a 4TB solid state drive (SSD).





Beyond that, the listing only identifies a handful of I/O ports, those being...