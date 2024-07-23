Tesla Cybertruck Cruises Into Fortnite And Rocket League As Fans Dunk On Collab
Cybertruck has entered the realm of video games via Fortnite and Rocket League, and it has some fans dunking on its entrance. The debuts will be the first official collaborations with the Cybertruck, as other games have only seen it added as an unofficial mod.
Fortnite announced the addition of the Cybertruck via a tweet on X/Twitter, with Fishstick blowing a kiss to viewers from behind the wheel. The shared video also included a poke at Ford, as it recreated the tug-o-war match between Tesla’s Cybertruck and a Ford 4x4 truck, which ended with Musk’s truck coming out on top (although Ford said Tesla cheated and wanted a rematch). Tesla also posted a video showing its Cybertruck taking on a Porsche 911 in a drag race. While the announcement may have excited some, others were not as quick to agree.
One person on X replied to the Fortnite tweet, remarking, “They should make it so it rusts and loses health as the match progresses,” while someone else added, “First car to get 0 sales.” Another on the Rocket League post chimed in, “Not a single person asked for this.”
Others, however, seemed more accepting to the addition. One person replied on X, “Collaboration of no.1 game & no.1 car.” With another exclaiming, “WE WILL BE BUYING.”
In real life, the Cybertruck has been selling as fast as Tesla can make them. In the first half of the year, the all-electric truck sold 11,558 units in the US, topping sales of Ford’s F-150 Lightning in the second quarter, with nearly 8,800 trucks sold. However, it isn’t all a bed of roses for the futuristic looking truck, as it recently underwent a recall based on its accelerator pedal assembly being prone to dislodge while driving.
Regardless of real life, the addition of Tesla’s Cybertruck to Fortnite and Rocket League will certainly lead to some interesting in-game battles. Will you be buying a Cybertruck in either Fortnite or Rocket League? Let us know in the comments.
