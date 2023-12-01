Watch Tesla’s Cybertruck Beat A Porsche 911 In A Drag Race...While Towing A Porsche





Feat of Strength 3: Cyberbeast (0-60 in 2.6s) pic.twitter.com/q0cK9zb21D — Tesla (@Tesla) November 30, 2023

One of the first customers to receive a Cybertruck.



The bullet proof door, along with the rest of the truck’s body, has no paint. It is comprised of an ultra-hard stainless-steel exoskeleton that helps reduce dents, damage, and long-term erosion. Tesla says repairs to the body are quick and simple. The windows are all shatter-resistant armor glass that can resist the impact of a baseball traveling at 70mph, or class 4 hail. All of this makes for one solid truck.





Not everyone is impressed, though. Marques Brownlee called out Tesla and its Cybertruck on X/Twitter for it being "notably the first time that Tesla is straight up not delivering om some of the key specs they promised."



