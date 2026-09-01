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TerminalFix Attacks Use Fake CAPTCHAs To Secretly Hack Windows PCs

by Chris HarperTuesday, September 01, 2026, 01:45 PM EDT
Microsoft Threat Intelligence graphic.
Microsoft Threat Intelligence graphic. Image: Microsoft

Microsoft Threat Intelligence has discovered a new variant of the ClickFix malware campaign we covered last year, and it's been dubbed "TerminalFix." The fundamental nature of the attack is similar in the sense that it also relies on false CAPTCHAs that impersonate Cloudflare or other reputable providers. ClickFix typically deploys a single infostealer after prompting users to launch the Windows Run dialog, while TerminalFix instead directs users to PowerShell or a command prompt.

TerminalFix is more dangerous because it increases "the likelihood that complex, multi-line scripts execute successfully."

The goal of TerminalFix is to deploy a multi-stage attack that ultimately gives the attacker persistent, network-level proxy access through the compromised host. If targeted properly at an unsecured enterprise network, TerminalFix could result in substantial data theft and malware spreading through the network from the first infected machine. From there, attackers can either subtly exfiltrate sensitive data or go as far as installing ransomware across the infected network.

A TerminalFix page impersonating Cloudflare.
A TerminalFix page impersonating Cloudflare. Image: Microsoft


It is a scary prospect, but there's no reason to be hysteric. The best protection from TerminalFix starts with educating members of your organization about phishing attacks like these. For the majority of our readers, I imagine that a CAPTCHA instructing you to run PowerShell or launch a command prompt would instantly raise red flags. But if you don't actively follow the cybersecurity beat or are simply caught off guard by the unconventional nature of the attack, we could see users falling for this.

Beyond the traditional wisdom about educating members of your organization, Microsoft Threat Intelligence also provides an exhaustive list of mitigation strategies in its original blog post. This includes restricting PowerShell and Windows Run dialogs, monitoring for DLL sideload indicators, blocking Flash plugins, and enabling cloud-delivered protection in Microsoft Defender Antivirus. If you're a business owner or are responsible for your IT department, following Microsoft's instructions, for peace of mind if nothing else, is recommended.

For end users reading this, you have less to worry about because ClickFix and TerminalFix are typically aimed at enterprise environments rather than the average Joe or Jill. Even so, it's good to know that attacks like this exist, and to never open up a command prompt or PowerShell unless you know exactly what you're doing and why.
Tags:  Malware, security, CAPTCHA, PowerShell, windows 11
Chris Harper

Chris Harper

Christopher Harper is a tech writer with over a decade of experience writing how-tos and news. Off work, he stays sharp with gym time & stylish action games.
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