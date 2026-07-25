Scrappy RAT Malware Targets Chrome And Edge Users
Once the attackers have successfully infiltrated a target network with msaRAT malware, numerous possibilities emerge. The malware runs via a headless (no window/invisible) browser process and can be used to perform remote code execution on the target machines. Besides opening the door for the Chaos group's ransomware, it also enables covert data theft and more.
While the potential scale of msaRAT attacks could extend to the entirety of Microsoft Edge and Google Chrome's userbase, the Chaos ransomware group typically targets large organizations. Common users could still be targeted, but the information shared by Cisco Talos doesn't include examples or an estimated scope of msaRAT attacks, and just identifies the novel approach and hard-to-detect nature of msaRAT.
Additionally, msaRAT is an example of post-compromise malware, that is, malware already installed through phishing emails or malicious files. It cannot be mitigated through browser patches, and because of its novel approach, traditional firewalls and network monitoring tools will most likely fail if defenders are not aware of the specific nature of the attack.
To protect from msaRAT, Cisco Talos advises adding the following SNORT rules (SIDs) to detect and block it:
- Snort 2: 1:66840, 1:66841, 1:66839
- Snort 3: 1:301587, 1:66839
- Win.Downloader.ChaosRaas-10060321-0
- 172.86.126.18
- is-01-ast.ols-img-12.workers.dev
Image Credit: Cisco Talos