Microsoft Details ClickFix Malware Scam That Dupes Victims With Fake CAPTCHAs
ClickFix is a social engineering tactic often deployed by bad actors who skillfully lure victims into instructing their computers to run malicious programs. The first thing hackers typically do in these attacks is to trick a victim into visiting their page, which is often a clone of a real company or popular organization's website. Microsoft observed this in a case where threat actors sent a malicious email to a target, which was used to lure the target to the fake site. From there, victims are redirected to a page that makes them feel they've encountered an issue they can fix easily.
Early in the year, a similar report emerged from HP Wolf Security, which revealed that threat actors infect victims' devices with malware by tricking them into engaging in fake CAPTCHA challenges.
To lessen the likelihood of falling victim to these attacks, Microsoft has recommended that users educate themselves on various social engineering techniques being deployed by hackers in the wild. Microsoft also claims that "Microsoft Defender XDR offers comprehensive coverage for ClickFix attacks by leveraging a range of available technologies across different attack layers."