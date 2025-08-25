Microsoft Details ClickFix Malware Scam That Dupes Victims With Fake CAPTCHAs

In most cases, the solution to the issue is presented as a quick Google reCAPTCHA challenge, a technique that has been widely used in recent attacks. In contrast, previous ClickFix attacks used "Google's 'Aw, Snap!' crash error." Users are then presented with a deceptive prompt, which they are encouraged to click. It might just be a "verify you are human" checkbox.





Taking this step automatically copies malicious commands to the victim's clipboard. Most of these commands are designed to attack macOS and Windows. If users are tricked to this stage, attackers simply manipulate victims into pasting the command from their clipboard to an environment like the Windows Terminal or PowerShell. Execution of these malicious commands will download malware like the Lumma infostealer . The malware could then be used for illegal activities like stealing banking information or exfiltrating personal information.