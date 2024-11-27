Tencent Sunday Dragon 3D One Lunar Lake Gaming Handheld Breaks Cover With A Massive Display
Tencent believes that seven-inch handheld gaming devices are too small and that an 11-inch tablet-sized behemoth with high performance is what the market is after. Chief among the features is the 11-inch 2.5K panel with 120 Hz refresh rate. The top bezel hides a 3D eye-tracking camera, which enables glasses-free 3D gaming, for added immersion in supported games.
The Sunday Dragon 3D One is powered by a Core Ultra 7 258V "Lunar Lake" processor with four Lion Cove and four Skymont cores, Arc 140V for graphics (based on the Xe2-LPG GPU architecture), and 32GB of LPDDR5X-8533 RAM. With AMD's Strix Point hardware currently dominating the PC gaming handheld space at the moment, leveraging Lunar Lake is an interesting choice. We know from our testing that the graphics performance and efficiency position Lunar Lake well for this class of devices.
The Sunday Dragon 3D One's shape is reminiscent of the Ayaneo Kun, except we're talking about 11 inches of screen real estate versus the already large 8.4 inches of the Ayaneo device. Assuming the weight is kept in check and the device is well balanced, holding the Sunday Dragon 3D One shouldn't be a problem, even during long gaming sessions. If needed, however, the controllers can be detached from the display/main unit. It looks like there's a display stand or dock that allow users to set the screen up on any flat surface coming too.
Having a large chassis does have the benefit of supporting a larger battery, though the company didn't specify just how big the battery is. It can be charged quickly via 100W wired charging, though.
It's uncertain whether Tencent will actually put the Sunday Dragon 3D One into mass production and introduce it worldwide. Perhaps we'll see a working model at CES 2025 and if there's enough excitement about it, who knows? That said, based on its specs and size, a production model could be relatively expensive versus the current crop of rivals. Are consumers ready for the idea of ultra-premium PC gaming handhelds, like the OneXFly F1 Pro, for example? Let us know what you think.