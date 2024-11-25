CATEGORIES
OneXFly F1 Pro Is The First AMD AI 370 OLED Gaming Handheld And It Isn't Cheap

by Aaron LeongMonday, November 25, 2024, 11:39 AM EDT
How much are gamers willing to spend on a handheld? OneXPlayer is banking on the fact that buyers who desire arguably the most power chipset and crisp OLED display will gladly pay up for the privilege, even if prices start at an eye-watering $1,340. Called the OneXFly F1 Pro, the gaming handheld console is the first of its kind to come with AMD Strix Point APUs, the Ryzen AI 9 365 and HX 370. Is this a proper take-my-money sort of machine or merely an improved but way overpriced update to the original OneXFly?

OneXPlayer has released the OneXFly F1 Pro onto the market becoming the first device to ship with either the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 or Ryzen AI 9 HX 370. We have been excited about these Strix Point Zen 5 processors for a while now, so it's great to see them used in handheld gaming devices. With AMD's latest Zen 5 4nm, 12-core microarchitecture and RDNA 3.5 integrated graphics, these F1 Pros are expected to power through whatever you throw at it. Think AAA titles running on max settings at 1080p full-time. Sadly though, there's no mention of VRR support anywhere.

New Product Alert ONEXFLY F1 Pro a 7 OLED 144Hz%20(2)

Another highlight is the display. As of this writing, the F1 Pro's 7-inch 1080p 144Hz OLED is the fastest in the business. The company claims the 315 ppi panel is capable of covering 152-percent SRGB.

The big question however is: Will anyone really pay for the performance? If you want something more affordable, the company's 'slower' 8840U-powered OneXFly is still highly-regarded.

The OneXFly F1 Pro is available for pre-order right now at a discounted $1,100 (original MSRP $1,220). However, that's for the AMD AI 9 365 model with 32GB RAM and 1TB storage. There's also a 2TB version for $1,199. Be prepared to empty your wallet if you want the HX 370, though. Pricing is $1,339 for 32GB/1TB, $1,439 for 32GB/2TB, $1,599 for 64GB/2TB, and topping out at $1,699 for the 64GB/4TB iteration, all of which are reduced introductory prices. Yikes!
