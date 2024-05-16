AMD Strix Point Zen 5 Mobile APU Scores Strong In Blender Benchmark Leak

faf



The latest benchmark leak looks pretty interesting for Zen 5's performance in Blender, at least. Spotted by HXL (@9550Pro on Xwitter), a pair of results for an "AMD Eng Sample: 100-000000994-38_Y" in the OpenData database for the version 4.1.0 Blender Benchmark give a median score of 270.92 in this benchmark. But how do we know that this is a Zen 5 part?





The Geekbench leak from last month, pointed out by Benchleaks.



This particular chip is known to have twelve CPU cores, although at the time of the Geekbench leak it was configured to run without simultaneous multi-threading. HXL says that the configuration of this processor is "4+8", implying four full-fat Zen 5 cores and eight Zen 5C compact cores. We'd ordinarily expect a twelve-core CPU to smash lower-core-count chips in Blender, but it's important to remember that this is an engineering sample.





Thanks to HXL for spotting this result.